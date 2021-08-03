CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $528.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,140,667 coins and its circulating supply is 47,662,982 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

