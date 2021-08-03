Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.51 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00803859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042135 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.