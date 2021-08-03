ChainX Price Reaches $3.65 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00009583 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $675,843.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00100616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00142510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.69 or 1.00196249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.80 or 0.00847793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,927,675 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

