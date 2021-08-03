Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Buys C$20,475.18 in Stock

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,475.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,225.38.

PERU traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 241,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,293. Chakana Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$46.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

