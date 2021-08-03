Charles R. Morrison Sells 29,811 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00.

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 350,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

