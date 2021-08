Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) Shares Up 3.7%

Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85). 8,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.72).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. The firm has a market cap of £713.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

Charter Court Financial Services Grp Company Profile (LON:CCFS)

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

