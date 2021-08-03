ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,612.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $32,612.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,182.41 or 1.00115407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

