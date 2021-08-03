Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.93.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
