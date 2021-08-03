Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

