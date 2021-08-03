Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.74

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 445452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$694.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.