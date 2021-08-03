Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$702.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

