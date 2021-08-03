Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$702.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

