Chevron Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

