Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $40.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.05 billion to $44.05 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $140.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.04 billion to $152.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $144.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.11 billion to $169.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.