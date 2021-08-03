Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 289,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

