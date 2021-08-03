Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 408.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.53% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

