China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,512,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 15,398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,456.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
About China Construction Bank
