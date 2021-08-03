China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,512,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 15,398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,456.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

