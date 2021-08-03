China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Trading Up 4.7%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

