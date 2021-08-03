ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

