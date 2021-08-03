ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.07

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.