Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 259292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

