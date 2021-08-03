Chonk Price Reaches $101.71 on Top Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $34,573.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $101.71 or 0.00265154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 55.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

