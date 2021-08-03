Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.64

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 207220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

CHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$728.40 million and a PE ratio of 37.70.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

