Christen E.J. Lee Sells 10,098 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christen E.J. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 342,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

