Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Chromia has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $126.79 million and approximately $43.68 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00062294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00803810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

