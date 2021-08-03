CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter.

CIX opened at C$22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

