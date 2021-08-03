CI Financial (CIXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

