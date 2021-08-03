CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.24

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.24 and last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 482119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.50.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2514792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

