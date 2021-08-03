CIBC Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

