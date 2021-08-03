CIBC Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,622. The company has a market cap of C$8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

