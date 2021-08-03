CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The stock has a market cap of C$607.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.84. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.