CIBC Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market cap of C$738.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$5.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,156,420.56. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,457 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

