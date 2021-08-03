Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $103.18

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.18, but opened at $99.77. Cimpress shares last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 116 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

