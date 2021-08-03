Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $135,104,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

