Cindicator One Day Volume Tops $155,802.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Cindicator has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $155,802.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

