CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.80. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 56,010 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

