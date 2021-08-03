Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. 290,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The company has a market cap of $234.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

