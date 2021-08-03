Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 193,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The company has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.