Citigroup Cuts Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $36.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BZUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,887 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

