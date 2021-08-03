Citigroup Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Neutral

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Autohome stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.61.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autohome by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Autohome by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

