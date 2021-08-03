Citigroup Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $400.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.