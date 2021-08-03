Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Vicat stock remained flat at $$50.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95. Vicat has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $51.01.
Vicat Company Profile
