Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of CLAR opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Clarus by 20.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

