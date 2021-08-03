Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. 384,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.