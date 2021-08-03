Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. 384,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

