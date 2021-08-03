Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.