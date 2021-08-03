Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $62.10

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.10, but opened at $60.50. Clear Secure shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 5,991 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

