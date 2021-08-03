Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Clear Secure stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

