Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

