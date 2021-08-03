Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
