Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 609 ($7.96). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.93), with a volume of 287,505 shares.

CLIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £807.49 million and a P/E ratio of 62.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 666.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

