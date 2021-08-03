CloakCoin Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $13,679.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037148 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034719 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,673,492 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

