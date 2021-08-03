Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 59% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 67.6% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $164,317.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

