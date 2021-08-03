Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $389,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,787 shares of company stock worth $82,578,423. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

